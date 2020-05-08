Kern County Superintendent of Schools announces 2019-20 Teachers of the Year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office has announced the 2019-20 Teachers of the Year recipients.

Third-grade teacher Wajeha Chaudhry from Loudon Elementary School and seventh-grade teacher Nicole Negron from Sierra Middle School were chosen for the award.

The finalists are now eligible to apply to move on to the state Teachers of the Year program later in the year.

An alternate, eighth-grade Lakeside School Teacher Joseph Andreotti, was also selected in the event that one of the finalists is unable to apply for the state competition.

Normally, Teachers of the Year are announced at an in-person celebration at the Bakersfield Museum of Art. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the physical event was cancelled.

KCSOS said a committee of educators and community leaders reviewed all of the applications. In lieu of classroom visits to the top candidates’ schools, candidates were interviewed via Zoom.

The two winners received a cash award of $500 each, while the alternate received $250. All 54 district honorees will receive desktop awards and certificates.

As part of the celebration, KCSOS said all Teacher of the Year district honorees were recognized this week through a series of videos posted on kern.org, on the department’s social media platforms as well as on TV.

“While we were unable to gather in one location to celebrate the district honorees this year, we felt strongly that it was important that we continued the celebration in this new format,” said Malaika Bryant, director of Educator Development & Data Support. “The opportunity to honor and celebrate these teachers who represent Excellence in Teaching takes on additional significance in these unprecedented times.”