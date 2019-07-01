UPDATE: Woman rescued after going missing in the Kern River near Keyesville

UPDATE: The woman has been rescued after being spotted by a helicopter that directed a search and rescue crew toward her.

KEYESVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has gone missing in the Kern River after entering the water Monday in an inflatable raft, according to sheriff’s officials.

The 41-year-old was going downriver off Keyesville Beach at Keyesville North, officials said. She was reported missing at 12:45 p.m.

Efforts to locate the woman are in progress by boat, deputies on the ground and helicopter.