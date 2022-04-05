BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a head-on crash that happened in Taft last month.

The woman was Teodosia Velasco Hernandez, 32, of Taft, according to the coroner’s office. She died at the scene.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on March 28, California Highway Patrol Officers were dispatched to South Lake Road just north of Gardner Field Road for a two-vehicle collision, according to CHP. When officers arrived they located a 2002 Chevrolet and 2012 Acura had collided. The driver of the Acura, Hernandez, died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet and passenger of the Acura were taken to the hospital with major injuries, according to CHP.

Officers later learned the Acura enter the southbound lane for unknown reasons and collided head-on with the Chevrolet, according to highway patrol.

It is unknown whether alcohol and or drugs were a factor in this crash.