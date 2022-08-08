BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead at the Miracle Hot Springs early Monday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a report of an apparent drowning at the Miracle Hot Springs about 10 miles West of Lake Isabella around 3:30 A.M., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived they found a woman in the water. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says there were no signs of obvious trauma on the body.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.