BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office are warning of a phone scam where someone claims to be a sergeant asks the resident for payment for missing jury duty.

The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t ask for payment information over the phone for missing jury duty, fees, tickets, or fines or ask information on pending cases, Sheriff’s officials said Monday. Ask suspected scammers for their name, employee identification number, callback number, and a reference number for the issue they’re calling about. The information can be used to contact the organization and determine if the call is legitimate.

Anyone who receives a call they believe is a scam is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.