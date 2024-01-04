BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff officials are warning of a phone scam where a person claims to be a lieutenant and asks the resident for payment for missing jury duty.

Officials said the office does not ask for payment information over the phone for missing jury duty, fees, tickets fines, or arrest warrants. The caller also asks for electronic payment or gift cards.

Residents who take these phone calls should ask suspected scammers for their name, employee identification number, callback number and a reference number for the issue they’re calling about. The information collected can be used to contact the organization and determine if the call is legitimate.

Anyone who receives a call they believe is a scam is asked to call Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.