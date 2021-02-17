KCSO warning residents about phone scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting residents in the area.

The department said an unknown person claiming to be with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is calling people and claiming they have a warrant that needs to be paid for. KCSO said this is a scam, as it does not accept any type of payment to clear a warrant.

Anyone who receives a call from an unknown person requesting money should research the matter prior to providing any funds or personal information, the department said. KCSO said residents can do this by locating the organization’s telephone number online and contacting them directly.

If a call is believed to be a scam, the department said residents can ask the caller for their name, employee identification number and callback number as well as a reference number for the matter they are calling about. This information can then be used to contact the organization directly to determine the validity of the request.

Anyone who receives suspicious phone calls is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency to report the incident. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 661-861-3110.