BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — To remind everyone about the dangers of the Kern River, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office will be updating the death toll sign on Highway 178 on Friday.

At 10 a.m. KCSO will update the sign to reflect the current death toll since they started counting in 1968. It will go from 315 deaths to 317 deaths.

KCSO updates the sign each year to include the number of lives lost in the river during the previous 12 months.

Kern County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue Unit will be at the site to answer community questions and give Kern County residents tips on water safety.