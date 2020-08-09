UPDATE: KCSO rescues 2 people stuck on rock in Kern River

UPDATE: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the individuals have been rescued and that they had no significant injuries.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office units are responding to the Kern River at mile marker 21 after getting reports of two people needing help.

The department said it received reports at around noon that a juvenile and an elderly adult are stuck on a rock in the middle of the river. Crews are attempting to rescue the individuals, who don’t appear to have any major injuries, KCSO said.

The rescue comes after two people got stuck in the river yesterday near the mouth of the canyon. They were able to get themselves out using a raft, according to KCSO.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.