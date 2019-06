BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested in May as part of a joint operation to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors.

Under the Decoy Shoulder Tap Program, a minor, supervised by law enforcement officers, asks patrons of local stores to buy them alcohol.

And, as a result, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people, 21-year-old, Samuel Booth from Arizona, and, 28-year-old, Aldo Ibarra from Terra Bella.

Booth and Ibarra were cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor.