WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies arrested two people on suspicion of attempted murder after a child taken to a local hospital had injuries consistent with ongoing abuse.

Elizabeth Jara, 19, and Jorge Millan, 21, were arrested Monday and are each held on $545,000 bail, according to sheriff’s officials. They were also booked on suspicion of felony child abuse.

The two are due in court Wednesday.