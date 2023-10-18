BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is set to unveil and put into service its newly purchased Airbus H125 helicopter during its free National Night Out event Thursday, according to the office.

The first Airbus H125 helicopter arrived at the KCSO headquarters last week and will be used for patrol and search and rescue operations in Kern. Members of the community are invited to check out the new Airbus before it’s officially put into service during the event.

The event doubles as a “Trunk or Treat” community-building event campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring place to live.

You can expect a costume contest, candy, games, petting zoo, a haunted walk through, specialized units on display, a K-9 demo and a tour of the new Airbus.

National Night Out and Trunk or Treat event is happening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 19 at the KCSO headquarters located at 1350 Norris Road.