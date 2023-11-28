BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is set to purchase an $180,000 SHERP all-terrain vehicle.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of the vehicle at a board meeting Tuesday.

Officials say the SHERP ATV is an extreme off-road ATV.

The name Sherp is derived from the Sherpa porters that carry supplies up and down Mount Everest under the world’s toughest conditions.

Officials say this ATV will allow the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit to successfully operate in snow, ice, mud, sand and water.