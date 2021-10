BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the community to its National Night Out event later this month.

The event takes place at KCSO headquarters on Norris Road on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is free with activities for the public and children are encouraged to wear costumes.

KCSO will have their specialized units there with booths for hands-on activities. Masks are encouraged, but not required to attend.