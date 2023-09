BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to host a deputy trainee and detentions deputy hiring event on Saturday, Sept. 30.

According to the sheriff’s office, the hiring event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Regional Training Center at 962 Norris Rd.

Same-day testing will be available at 10 a.m. for both positions.

The video in the player has information regarding a prior hiring event.