BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a hiring event for sheriff deputy trainees and lateral transfers on July 29.

Sheriff officials say the hiring event will take place at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Center on Norris Road from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Attendees should arrive early for testing and apply online before the event.

Hiring personnel will be present to discuss benefits, the hiring process and answer questions.