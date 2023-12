BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is set to host a Civilian Job Fair on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The sheriff’s office will be hiring for sheriff aircraft pilot, sheriff’s records specialist, sheriff’s dispatcher, latent print examiner, maintenance plumber and more.

The job fair will be held at America’s Job Center at 1129 Olive Drive in Suite H from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.

To apply, go to the KCSO Jobs website.