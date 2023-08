BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to host a hiring event on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Sheriff officials say the Civilian Hiring Event is scheduled from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the County Administrative Office at 1115 Truxtun Ave.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire Sheriff’s Records Specialist and Fiscal Support Specialist.

You can search and apply for other jobs at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office or the county at this website.