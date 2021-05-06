KCSO to hold Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is holding its annual Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony on May 13.

The ceremony pays homage to members of the sheriff’s office who have lost their lives while in service. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office Memorial Monument at KCSO’s headquarters at 1350 Norris Road. The ceremony is open to the public.

Next week is also Peace Officer Memorial Week. KCSO says deputies will be wearing black mourning bands over their badges in observance. Flags at KCSO facilities will be flown at half-staff.