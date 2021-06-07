KCSO to hold 11-week Community Academy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is holding a free 11-week Community Academy beginning in August.

The academy is designed to give the public a better understanding about law enforcement and the work performed by deputy sheriffs. It will be taught by sheriff’s personnel and will cover use of force and laws of arrest, gang investigations, force option simulator training and more, according to a news release.

The next academy is expected to start Aug. 3. Classes will be held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Kern Regional Training Center at 962 Norris Road, officials said. The only exception will be week 10, when the class will meet on a Saturday for a SWAT, K-9 and pistol range demonstration.

Those interested in applying for the academy can call 661-868-1682 or email communityacademy@kernsheriff.org. The deadline is July 1.

Participants must be a Kern resident or work in the county, pass a criminal background check, be at least 21, or 18 and currently enrolled in college courses.