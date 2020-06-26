KCSO to begin random drug testing of detention employees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will begin random drug testing of detention employees.

The department said that on Monday, it reached an agreement with the county Detention Officers Association to begin random drug testing of employees. This agreement allows KCSO to randomly test 3 percent of employees twice a year.

The department said the KCDOA now joins the Kern Law Enforcement Association and the county Sheriff’s Command Association in participating in the random drug testing, which began in 2018.