KCSO thanks community for support, provides link to help slain deputy’s family

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday thanked the community for its support following the death of Deputy Phillip Campas during a SWAT standoff Sunday in Wasco.

“Thank you to everybody who has passed along their condolences during this tragic time,” the department tweeted at 9:12 a.m. “Deputy Campas will never be forgotten.”

Campas is survived by his wife and children ages 6, 9 and 13. Those who would like to make a donation to support the family can click here.

Flowers can be delivered to sheriff’s headquarters at 1350 Norris Road, and condolences can be emailed to condolences@kernsheriff.org.