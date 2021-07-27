KCSO thanks community for support, provides link to help slain deputy’s family

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday thanked the community for its support following the death of Deputy Phillip Campas during a SWAT standoff Sunday in Wasco.
“Thank you to everybody who has passed along their condolences during this tragic time,” the department tweeted at 9:12 a.m. “Deputy Campas will never be forgotten.”
Campas is survived by his wife and children ages 6, 9 and 13. Those who would like to make a donation to support the family can click here.
Flowers can be delivered to sheriff’s headquarters at 1350 Norris Road, and condolences can be emailed to condolences@kernsheriff.org.