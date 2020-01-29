KCSO: Teen missing since last June has returned home

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on two teens who have been missing since last year.

The department said 16-year-old Xavier Fisher, who had been missing since June 2019, has returned home. Destiny Yelland, 17, remains missing after being last seen on Dec. 10. The two cases are not connected.

Yelland is described as being Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the department at 661-861-3110.