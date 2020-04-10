KCSO still looking for man wanted in 2018 stabbing, robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing and robbery that took place in 2018.

The department said that on Feb. 28, 2018, a man an tried to steal items from the Family Dollar store at 2151 S.Chester Avenue in Bakersfield. After he was asked to leave, he returned with a knife, stabbed an employee and broke the glass door with a skateboard.

The suspect has been described as up to 5 feet 8 inches tall, up to 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.