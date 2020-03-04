KCSO still looking for leads in fatal 2019 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it needs the public’s help with its investigation into a homicide that occurred last year.

The department said it is looking for leads on a homicide that took place on Oct. 25, 2019 near the La Villa Taqueria, located at 4001 NIles St. Gerardo Chocoteco, 29, was killed in a shooting in the area.

Another man was shot in the leg and survived, KCSO said. He was found shot inside the La Villa Taqueria.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the department at 661-861-3110.