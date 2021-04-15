KCSO, Stallion Springs police asking for help locating missing 13-year-old possibly in possession of firearms

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies and Stallion Springs police are asking for help to locate a missing 13-year-old boy who may be in possession of several firearms.

Authorities are looking for Ian Lundy. He is 13 years old and is described as as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 130 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and red high top Vans.

Officials say he was last seen at around 2 p.m. in the Stallion Springs and Tehachapi area possibly driving his father’s Jeep Wrangler with a license plate number: 4SLD162. Lundy may also be in possession of several firearms, officials said.

A photo of Lundy was not immediately available.

Anyone who may have seen Lundy or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911, or the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News