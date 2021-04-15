KCSO, Stallion Springs police asking for help locating missing 13-year-old possibly in possession of firearms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies and Stallion Springs police are asking for help to locate a missing 13-year-old boy who may be in possession of several firearms.

Authorities are looking for Ian Lundy. He is 13 years old and is described as as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 130 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and red high top Vans.

Officials say he was last seen at around 2 p.m. in the Stallion Springs and Tehachapi area possibly driving his father’s Jeep Wrangler with a license plate number: 4SLD162. Lundy may also be in possession of several firearms, officials said.

A photo of Lundy was not immediately available.

Anyone who may have seen Lundy or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911, or the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

