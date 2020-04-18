KCSO: Shots fired, pursuit leads to officer-involved shooting, one dead, one taken into custody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting, leaving one suspect dead and one taken into custody in Southwest Bakersfield early Saturday morning.

KSCO deputies were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of May Street in Oildale at around 12:42 a.m.

While on scene, deputies determined the shots were fired from a moving car. A short time later, they spotted two people in the same moving car, said KCSO.

Officials attempted to conduct an enforcement stop, but the car failed to yield and led to deputies on a vehicle pursuit. One person in the car, fired multiple shots at deputies during the pursuit, according to KCSO.

The car stopped near the intersection of California Avenue and Mervyn’s Place. An officer-involved shooting occurred with one suspect. That suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The second suspect was taken into custody after a standoff, said KSCO.

No deputies were injured during this incident, and deputies involved in the officer-involved shooting were placed on routine administrative leave, according to deputies.

Homicide detectives arrived on scene and assumed command of the investigation, said KSCO.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.