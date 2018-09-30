KCSO seizes over $800K in drug bust in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - In Oildale, Friday, Kern County Sheriff's Office seized an estimated $281,000 worth of processed marijuana from three dispensaries.

KCSO narcotics unit and patrol deputies executed search warrants on three marijuana dispensaries in Oildale.

"BMC" on Covey Avenue, and "Green Frog," and "Kush King" on Chester Avenue.

Besides the 281 and a half pounds of processed marijuana, officers also seized 1,200 packages of marijuana edibles, 17,000 grams of marijuana concentrates, 43 marijuana plants, one firearm and $45,000 in cash.

In all, totaling more than $800,000.

Jeffrey Ross, Patrick Murphy, Enrique Lizarra Jr., Jerry Raney and Carlos Villanueva were arrested.

All of them were either cited and released, or booked into the downtown jail pending court proceedings.