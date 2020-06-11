KCSO seizes nearly 3,000 marijuana plants, several weapons from illegal indoor grow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly 3,000 marijuana plants and around 85 pounds of processed cannabis after discovering a large indoor marijuana grow in Bakersfield on Wednesday night.

The department said at around 8:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the 3600 block of Gilmore Avenue to investigate a report of a person brandishing a weapon. During the investigation, deputies found a large illegal indoor cannabis grow inside of an industrial building, KCSO said.

A search warrant was executed at the building and investigators seized the following items: 2,941 cannabis plants, around 85 pounds of processed cannabis worth an estimated $127,500, two AR-15 rifles with high-capacity magazines, a shotgun, a .22-caliber rifle with a high-capacity magazine and two handguns.

The department said investigators also found a small amount of concentrated cannabis, cocaine and heroin, equipment for an illegal concentrated cannabis chemical extraction lab and $8,120.

Investigators also discovered that harmful chemicals were being drained into the sewer system from the grow site, the department said.

John Blackwell, 31, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of being in possession of illegal drugs while armed, possession of illegal weapons, environmental crimes and brandishing a firearm and other drug-related offenses.