BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and seized drugs, firearms and ammunition after executing a search warrant on his vehicle and home Monday night in Boron.

According to KCSO, deputies were dispatched to help a California Highway Patrol officer on a traffic stop with a felony warrant suspect. After the Boron man was arrested, officials searched the vehicle and found a large amount of methamphetamine.

The search prompted deputies to serve a search warrant at the mans home in the 26000 block of Hampton Road in Boron. During the search, a stolen motorcycle was found, as well as, several firearms, ammunitions and more methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man had a prior felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing or owning firearms or ammunition, KCSO said.

The man was ultimately booked into the Kern County Jail for charges of an ex-felon, in possession of firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine for sale, transportation of meth, possession of stolen property, misdemeanor drug charges and his active felony arrest warrant, according to deputies.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.