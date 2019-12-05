KCSO seizes 12 guns, 402 grams of meth during residence searches that led to four arrests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Twelve guns and more than 400 grams of methamphetamine were seized during multiple searches at an apartment complex on Tuesday that resulted in four arrests.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducted two searches of an office as well as two apartments in the 1600 block of Lotus Lane. Through the searches, the department was able to seize 402 grams of meth, five handguns, five rifles, two shotguns and $5,030.

KCSO arrested 30-year-old Daniel Pizano on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed, keeping a residence for the purpose of sales, possession of stolen property and several firearms-related offenses.

Juan Arreola, 39, was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Britany Teixeira was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sales and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Lastly, 22-year-old David Meza-Perez was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of a controlled substance while armed and concealing evidence.