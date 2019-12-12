KCSO seize large amounts of meth, heroin and fentanyl in house search

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seized large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl during a residence search this morning.

The department said a search warrant was conducted in the 400 block of S. Bliss St. Investigators recovered about 34 pounds of meth worth an estimated $308,720, 1.4 pounds of heroin worth nearly $40,000 and 1,963 fentanyl pills with an estimated value of $19,630.

In addition, investigators seized $15,758 in currency, two handguns and a meth conversion lab.

Maria Urbina, 25, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a meth lab, meth for the purpose of sale and narcotics for the purpose of sale. She was also arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime, keeping a residence for the purpose of sales and possession of a controlled drug while armed.