BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office continues to try to answer one question with very little information: who placed a counterfeit pill containing fentanyl on the fast-food burrito of a 9-year-old Bakersfield girl?

KCSO Public Information Officer Lori Meza says, that question is on the minds of everyone.

“It’s a unique case,” Meza said. “In the sense that we know where it didn’t come from and that is all we know.”

The Kush Family says last month’s fast-food run for Del Taco was not like any other.

When the food arrives, a hungry Braelynn Kush unwraps her burrito, there sitting on top of her dinner, a pill that contained Fentanyl.

So where did it come from?

“We know that the pill did not come from Del Taco,” Meza said. “We do know that it did not come from an employee, we have a video that shows the beginning and the ending that shows them giving the family their food.”

A video that Meza says can’t be released to protect the integrity of Del Taco’s employees as witnesses.

Del Taco told 17 News in a email:

“Del Taco is pleased that the Kern County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed our restaurant had no involvement in this matter. Our customers’ health and safety is our top priority and we are grateful to the Sheriff’s Office for allowing us to support their investigation.”

So what happened on the trip between the drive-thru and the dinner table?

“It is hard to say at this point, there is not sufficient information to be making accusations at this time,” Meza said. “It was a family friend and a family member who picked up the food from the drive-thru.”

KCSO says both have been questioned but that they have no suspects, but rather “people of interest” who are not related to Braelynn.

Meza could not confirm if the “family friend” is one of the people of interest.

KCSO is asking Anyone with additional information on this case to contact the KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.