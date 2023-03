BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office seeks the public’s help in identifying two separate persons of interest in a burglary and grand theft auto case, according to a release from the office.

The incident happened on Jan. 29 in the 3900 block of Erin Court in southwest Bakersfield.

If anyone with information regarding the two suspect’s whereabouts are asked to call KCSO at 661-8613110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.