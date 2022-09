BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for help finding a woman last seen by her family a decade ago.

Theresa Medina, 54, is Hispanic and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to a sheriff’s release.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.