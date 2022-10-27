BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, according to a news release from the office.

Easley is described as 5-feet 5-inches, weighs 110 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a dreamcatcher on her left rib cage, and a “Serenity” and rose tattoo on her left forearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Easley last contacted family on Sept. 3 2021. It is unknown what Easley was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

If anyone has information regarding Easley’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.