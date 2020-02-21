KCSO searching for two suspects in a McDonald’s armed robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in an armed robbery that took place Thursday night at a McDonald’s on Merle Haggard Drive.

Four employees and two customers were inside the McDonald’s when two men with their faces covered walked in and demanded cash, deputies said.

One of the men was armed with a shotgun and fired one shot into the ceiling. Deputies said no was injured during the event.

The employees handed over the money to the suspects and took off in a silver car, deputies said.

KCSO is asking nearby businesses to release surveillance video to help in the investigation.

At this time the investigation is ongoing.