KCSO searching for missing woman last seen in Mojave area

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a woman who was last seen in the Mojave area last week.

Daveon Brown, 28, was last seen on Feb. 9, according to KCSO. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, black sweat shirt, dark blue jeans and black socks.

Courtesy: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Brown is described as being five feet eight inches tall, weighing 179 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on Daveon Brown’s whereabouts, call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.