KCSO searching for missing teen last seen in January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing teen last seen on Jan. 25.

Jeffrey Sellers, 16, was last seen wearing a gray jacket, white shirt, camouflage-patterned pants and white shoes. Sellers has multiple tattoos: “DEWANN” on his right forearm, “Family” on the outside of his right arm, “Respect” on the outside of his left forearm and “Seth” on his left wrist.

  • Age: 16
  • Height: 5’7″
  • Weight: 130 lbs.
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown

Anyone with information on Sellers’ whereabouts can call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Kern County Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

