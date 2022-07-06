BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in searching for Craig Drummond, according to a release from KCSO.

Drummond is described as a White, 49-year-old-man, according to the release. Drummond is 5-feet and 8-inches-tall and 190 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

The release says, Drummond last spoke to his family on Nov. 25, 2021 and it is unknown what he was wearing.

If anyone has information regarding Drummond’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040