GLENNVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a missing juvenile by the name of Bryson Edward Schmidt.

KCSO said Schmidt was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 28 at about 6:30 p.m. leaving his home in Glennville. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray shorts and black shoes, according to the office.

According to KCSO, Schmidt is described as a Caucasian 12-year-old boy who is 5-foot-2 inches tall and 130 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

KCSO told 17 News that crews were still involved in an ongoing search and rescue operation for Schmidt on Saturday morning in the area he was last seen.

Anyone with information regarding Schmidt’s whereabouts is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.