BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for an at-risk missing woman.

Melanie Cercone, 40, was last seen in downtown Bakersfield Sunday at about 4:50 a.m., according to KCSO. Cercone was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray leggings.

Sheriff officials say Cercone is considered at-risk due to having the mental capacity of a 14-year-old and not being familiar with the Bakersfield area.