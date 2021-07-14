KCSO searching for missing at-risk man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old missing man.

The department said Antonio Figueroa Cachu was last seen at around 7 a.m.. on Tuesday in the 8300 block of Buena Vista Boulevard. He is described as being Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Cachu was wearing a blue shirt, light blue pants and black shoes and is considered at risk, according to KCSO.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the department at 661-861-3110.