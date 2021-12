BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Officer is asking for help find a missing man last seen on the 6600 block of Eucalyptus Drive in East Bakersfield.

Joe Gonzales, 71, is described at Hispanic, 5’3″, 100 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

KCSO said Gonzales last spoke to his family in June.

Anyone with information contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040.