KCSO searching for missing 8-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 8-year-old girl.

The department said Shamyrah Munns was last seen in the company of Felicia Mcwright in the Mojave area on Monday at around 11 a.m. Mcwright is described as being Black, 5’6” tall,165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Mcwright may possibly be heading to an unknown residence in California City or the Lancaster area with Munns, according to KCSO.

It is unknown what Munns is wearing. Mcwright is possibly driving a small sedan.

Anyone with information on Munns’ location is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.