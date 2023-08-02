BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing on July 27.

Jessica Basaldua, 12, was last seen on Pesante Road around 8:20 a.m. on July 27, according to KCSO.

Deputies say Basaldua is described as 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray sweatpants, gray Nike socks and black Crocs.

If anyone has information on Basaldua’s whereabouts they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.