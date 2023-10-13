BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in searching for a man missing since Monday in the Lebec area.

Sheriff officials say Damian Brandon Marks was last seen at the Shell gas station located at 9069 Grapevine Road West in Lebec on Oct. 9.

Marks is described at 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s office. He was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, gray shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.