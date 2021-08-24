KCSO searching for man missing since December

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since December.

KCSO says Charles Long, 68, last spoke to his sister on Dec. 18, 2020. It is not known what he was wearing. Long is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, 245 lbs., with blue eyes and bald.

Anyone with information about Charles Long’s location is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Kern County Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.