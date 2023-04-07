BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help searching for a man who has not been heard from since last August.

The sheriff’s office described Patricio Castillo, 51, as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds with brown hair and black eyes. It is unknown what Castillo was last seen wearing.

Officials said Castillo last made contact with his family on Aug. 12, 2022.

If anyone has information regarding Castillo’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040 and reference case 2023-00027995.