BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man missing out of Wofford Heights.

Michael Paskevich, 70, was last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 in the Wofford Heights area, and was last seen wearing a green long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans, according to deputies.

Pakevich is described as 6 feet tall with gray hair and brown eyes, according to KCSO.

Deputies also said Paskevich has a walking boot on his right foot and requires a walker.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, they are asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.